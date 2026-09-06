Daniel Jones faces final test in comeback as Colts open vs. Ravens

INDIANAPOLIS — Daniel Jones drew cheers from a downtown crowd after belting a home run during a recent charity softball game that paired the Indianapolis Colts and Indiana Pacers. With Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton on the mound, Jones made solid contact and rounded the bases as fans celebrated, and he said the reception reflected how supportive Colts fans have been since his arrival.

That reception contrasted sharply with the end of Jones’ tenure in New York. He recalled being booed while walking to his car at MetLife Stadium late in the 2024 season and said his NFL career “hit rock bottom” after being benched and released by the Giants before spending time on the Minnesota Vikings’ practice squad.

Two contracts and one torn right Achilles later, Jones is with the Colts and believes he could have a long-term home if he can return to form. “That’s always the goal,” he said, “to be somewhere long term and build something.” He described his earlier setbacks as “definitely a low point.”

Jones finished 2025 with what the report called the best season of his career and now has a prominent place in Indianapolis: his likeness appears on the side of a 33-story downtown luxury hotel. He has commanded the Colts’ first-team offense in training camp, missed no practice days and remains on track to start against the Baltimore Ravens in the Colts’ opener Sept. 13 (1 p.m. ET, CBS), according to the report.

Veteran teammates and peers have taken notice of his recovery. Tight end Mo Alie-Cox said Jones’ quick return from the Achilles injury was surprising, noting Jones was throwing and running early in OTAs. Haliburton, who is also working back from an Achilles tear, said he is “really excited” Jones is back and expects him to do well.