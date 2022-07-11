in NBA Player

Danilo Gallinari and the Boston Celtics reach a two-year agreement

According to reports, Boston plans to add seasoned forward Danilo Gallinari to its Eastern Conference title rotation. After being traded to and then released by the San Antonio Spurs earlier this summer, the sharpshooter of Italian ancestry will sign a two-year deal with the Celtics. There is a player option in this fully guaranteed contract.

Gallinari, who was selected sixth overall in 2008, spent his final two seasons with the Atlanta Hawks, averaging 12.4 points and shooting 39.2 percent from outside the arc. In addition to Robert Williams, Al Horford, Jayson Tatum, Grant Williams, and Luke Kornet in the frontcourt rotation, the 6-foot-10 big man has a diversified offensive arsenal that could give Boston additional alternatives.

The Celtics signed Gallinari and former Kia Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon in the summer after making it to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2010. Since Cleveland in 2018, Boston is attempting to win the Eastern Conference twice in a row.

 

Written by Eren Kilic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

The Duke basketball schedule now includes another NCAA Tournament team

LeBron is compelled to retract comments about a WNBA star’s horror in Russia