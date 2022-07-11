Gallinari, who was selected sixth overall in 2008, spent his final two seasons with the Atlanta Hawks, averaging 12.4 points and shooting 39.2 percent from outside the arc. In addition to Robert Williams, Al Horford, Jayson Tatum, Grant Williams, and Luke Kornet in the frontcourt rotation, the 6-foot-10 big man has a diversified offensive arsenal that could give Boston additional alternatives.

The Celtics signed Gallinari and former Kia Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon in the summer after making it to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2010. Since Cleveland in 2018, Boston is attempting to win the Eastern Conference twice in a row.