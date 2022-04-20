“I’ve spent the last month assessing our hockey program’s current state. It has become evident to me that it is in the program’s best interests to change leadership and usher in a new era of Spartan hockey” Haller stated Tuesday in a statement. “Danton Cole is a Spartan alum who has poured his heart and soul into this work, and we appreciate his efforts and devotion.”

“But I feel that the program is in desperate need of a fresh start. We are proud of our championship heritage and have a devoted alumni group. With the reopening of the refurbished Munn Ice Arena this autumn and a renewed dedication to the program’s success, big things are on the horizon for Spartan hockey.”

Michigan State began a $26.2 million restoration of Munn in 2019; the project was halted during the pandemic but resumed last year and is scheduled to be completed later this year. Cole, 55, a Pontiac native and graduate of Michigan State, was hired in April 2017 from the USA Hockey National Team Development Program. Additionally, he served as head coach at Alabama-Huntsville (2007-10), the Motor City Mechanics (2004-06), the Grand Rapids Griffins (2002-05), and the Muskegon Fury (2002-05). (2001-02).

However, five years and one day after being hired by MSU, Cole was fired after failing to qualify for the NCAA Tournament in five seasons. From 1982 through 2008, Michigan State qualified for the NCAA Tournament in all but four years — winning eight Frozen Fours and two national titles in 1986 and 2007 — but has not qualified since 2012.