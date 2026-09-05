Daronte Jones’ unconventional rise to Commanders defensive coordinator

WASHINGTON — Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Daronte Jones endured an uncommon path to the NFL coaching ranks, according to ESPN. In March 2002, three weeks after taking a job at Division III North Park University, Jones spent two months sleeping in a red 1988 Honda Prelude while working as a defensive assistant. A night with winds near 50 mph prompted him to call his aunt, Lisa Simmons, who urged him to return home; he instead resolved to stay and continue pursuing coaching, ESPN reported.

Jones’ nomadic early career included other extreme living arrangements, per ESPN. While a graduate assistant at UCLA in 2010, he slept in the cornerbacks’ meeting room for much of the year. Later, as an assistant at Hawaii, he lived in his office for a season before moving into a pool house provided by an alumnus. During parts of that period he kept an albino Burmese python named Goldie Gambino in his book bag.

Before joining Washington, Jones held 14 different jobs across multiple levels of football, from Division II and I-AA stops to high school, the Canadian Football League and several Division I positions, plus stints with three NFL teams, according to ESPN. He also spent two years coaching high school and, at times, considered leaving coaching entirely — attending law school and applying to the U.S. Capitol Police with hopes of becoming a Federal Air Marshal, ESPN wrote.

His turbulent start helped shape a coaching outlook marked by patience and humility, ESPN said. That background is now part of Jones’ assignment in Washington: improving a defense that ESPN described as arguably the worst in the NFL last season. Jones is a native of Anne Arundel County, Maryland.

Players have noticed the impact of his journey. According to ESPN, safety Jeremy Reaves said Jones took a route few do and brings a pronounced sense of urgency to the field, understanding the value of limited opportunities and the need to seize them.