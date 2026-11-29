MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — David Bailey sits on 9.5 sacks and is one tally away from tying the New York Jets’ rookie single-season mark of 10, set by Hugh Douglas in 1995, according to ESPN.

Douglas, who texted current Jets coach Aaron Glenn after Bailey recorded three sacks on Deshaun Watson in Week 5, told ESPN he follows Bailey closely and admires the young pass rusher’s game. Douglas borrowed a line from the film O, Brother, Where Art Thou? to call Bailey “bona fide,” according to the interview.

In the conversation with ESPN, Douglas, 55, singled out Bailey’s speed as the standout trait. He said Bailey appears raw at times but is consistently beating blockers with quickness, adding that the rookie looks like an old-school throwback who plays without much flash.

Douglas, a former first-round pick out of Central State (Ohio), spent the bulk of his career with the Philadelphia Eagles and now co-hosts a sports radio show in Philadelphia. He recalled his own early-career pressures — including media criticism when he started slowly as a rookie — and noted he is honored that his longtime Jets mark is close to being surpassed.

For broader context, the NFL rookie sack record remains 14.5, set by Jevon Kearse of the Tennessee Titans in 1999, according to ESPN. The Jets, meanwhile, will be on the road against the Miami Dolphins when Bailey has the chance to approach or break the franchise rookie mark.