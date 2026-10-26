Davis Allen, Mason Taylor headline National Tight Ends Day performances

National Tight Ends Day, recognized league-wide to honor players at the position, dates to 2018 when then-49ers tight end Garrett Celek scored an 11-yard touchdown from Jimmy Garoppolo and dragged two defenders into the end zone, according to the NFL. The occasion has since shifted from a day of recognition to one marked by on-field production.

Los Angeles Rams tight end Davis Allen opened his team’s scoring with a 6-yard touchdown from Matthew Stafford and added a second score after blocking on first-and-goal and slipping into the end zone later in the second quarter. New York Jets rookie Mason Taylor supplied two touchdowns of his own, catching a 13-yard score over Dolphins cornerback Jason Marshall Jr. in the first quarter and a 12-yard TD in the fourth, plus scoring on a 2-point conversion.

Arizona’s Trey McBride helped spark a comeback, catching a 7-yard touchdown from Jacoby Brissett when the Cardinals trailed 20-6; McBride finished with 10 receptions for 111 yards. Pittsburgh’s Darnell Washington exploited a size mismatch against New Orleans, hauling in a 4-yard touchdown from Aaron Rodgers with his left hand in the Steelers’ 16-10 win in Paris.

Atlanta’s Kyle Pitts provided a first-half scoring burst, converting a first-and-goal opportunity when Michael Penix Jr. found him for a 5-yard touchdown that gave the Falcons a 19-14 lead; Pitts finished with five receptions for 22 yards. In Green Bay, Tucker Kraft energized the offense on third-and-9 when Jordan Love scrambled and hit him on a 14-yard touchdown, a diving catch that produced the Packers’ first points.

Carolina’s Darren Waller answered with a big play of his own, getting behind Tampa Bay’s defense on a 50-yard touchdown reception from Bryce Young after the Panthers fell behind 17-0. Across the league, tight ends supplied multiple scoring plays and pivotal moments on the holiday.