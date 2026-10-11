DaVon Hamilton’s emergency snap sets up Jaguars’ 57-yard game-winner

London — The Jacksonville Jaguars relied on a backup long snapper to pull off a last-second 19-17 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Primary long snapper Ross Matiscik sustained a shoulder injury in the first quarter, so nose tackle DaVon Hamilton filled in. Hamilton delivered six snaps on punts, field goals or extra points, including the snap on Cam Little’s 57-yard, game-winning field goal.

Jaguars coach Liam Coen said Hamilton “gets a few snaps a week maybe, and it’s not really in a live setting very often. Typically we go out and it’s on a walk-through. He gets a couple snaps with those guys as an emergency. We talked with Jahlani [Tavai] as well as a potential option, but D-Ham’s done it in games for us. We trusted him to do it.”

Hamilton had been forced into long-snapping duty in a Week 18 victory over the Tennessee Titans last season after Matiscik suffered a back injury. On the London assignment, Hamilton said, “No, I’m fine. Hopefully I don’t have to do it next week. We can move on, but it was fun.”

Cam Little’s walk-off kick ended with his end-zone celebration atop a couple of teammates’ shoulders. Punter Logan Cooke said the 6-foot-4, 335-pound Hamilton deserved similar treatment: “If I could, I would lift him for sure,” Cooke said. “You can get a crane, but …”