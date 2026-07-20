De La Fuente’s collective Spain wins 2026 World Cup

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Spain captured the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a team-first approach that stood in contrast to a tournament stacked with superstars, according to ESPN. Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland, Michael Olise, Harry Kane and Cristiano Ronaldo all produced notable moments, but Spain prevailed through a collective system rather than reliance on individual marquee names.

The Spain squad included world-class talents such as Pedri and Lamine Yamal, yet neither was allowed to dominate the side’s identity, ESPN reported. Pedri was dropped to the bench after the Round of 16, and Yamal — recovering from an injury entering the tournament — primarily operated as an orthodox wide player rather than the freewheeling creator often seen at Barcelona. Fabián Ruiz provided an alternative option in midfield.

Manager Luis De La Fuente brought credibility from winning the UEFA European Championship two summers earlier and from years working within the Spanish Football Federation’s youth structure, ESPN wrote. The report noted that De La Fuente, who “may look like a substitute science teacher,” commands respect and belief and has instilled a calm, blue-collar ethos throughout the squad.

Many members of the title-winning team arrived off difficult club campaigns. Goalkeeper Unai Simón conceded just once all tournament but endured a trying season with Athletic Club, while center back Aymeric Laporte’s club finished in the bottom half of LaLiga. Right-back Pedro Porro nearly suffered relegation with Tottenham Hotspur, Marc Cucurella’s Chelsea missed European qualification and went through three managers, and Rodri battled injury and subpar form at Manchester City. Fabián Ruiz managed 13 league starts, Álex Baena and Dani Olmo were intermittent starters, and Mikel Oyarzabal scored nine open-play goals as Real Sociedad finished mid-table despite winning the Copa del Rey. Pau Cubarsí was cited as the lone player with a consistently noteworthy club season.

ESPN credited De La Fuente’s tactics and the players’ unselfishness for producing a “perfectly drilled” unit with a clear tactical vision — a multiplier effect that, the report said, made the whole greater than the sum of its parts. The article contrasted the 2026 side with Spain’s star-studded 2010 World Cup winners, underscoring that the latest triumph was built on cohesion rather than individual fame.