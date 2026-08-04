Deadline roundup: Dodgers, Red Sox, Phillies and Cubs reshape 2026 races

The 2026 MLB trade deadline closed after a late flurry of deals that saw the Philadelphia Phillies and Boston Red Sox add impact bats, the Baltimore Orioles and New York Mets receive significant prospect returns for veterans and the Los Angeles Dodgers acquire new ace Tarik Skubal, according to ESPN.

Experts remain split on how decisive those moves will be. Alden Gonzalez called the Dodgers’ odds of winning the 2026 World Series ‘Real,’ pointing to an already deep, star-laden roster and the addition of the reigning American League Cy Young winner, according to ESPN. Gonzalez noted that opponents would have to navigate starters including Tarik Skubal, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Blake Snell, as well as a lineup featuring Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, Max Muncy, Andy Pages, Kyle Tucker and Mookie Betts, assuming the rotation stays healthy.

Not all analysts agree. Jorge Castillo labeled that outcome ‘Not real,’ reminding readers that the Toronto Blue Jays came within two outs of defeating the Dodgers in last October’s Game 7 and listing the Milwaukee Brewers, Chicago Cubs, Atlanta Braves and Phillies as teams capable of representing the National League, according to ESPN.

The Red Sox’s move to the top of the American League with the addition of Adley Rutschman drew mixed reaction as well. Castillo called that scenario ‘Not real,’ saying the New York Yankees would be favored by October if Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Cody Bellinger return from the injured list and perform to their usual levels, and noting the Red Sox could struggle without Roman Anthony and Garrett Crochet, according to ESPN. Kiley McDaniel described the Red Sox as ‘Not real, but they’re getting closer,’ citing a tight three-way race with the Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays and the potential impact of injured players returning.

On the National League contenders’ front, Jesse Rogers judged the Phillies and Cubs moves as ‘Real,’ arguing that healthy pitching gives teams a chance and that the top of the Phillies rotation should matter in October. Rogers also noted that Luis Arraez offers a different offensive element for Philadelphia, according to ESPN.

With the deadline complete, experts remain divided about which trades will determine October outcomes, according to ESPN.