Deadline trade proposals: Taylor, Riq Woolen, Josh Downs, Dyami Brown, Tony Pollard

The NFL trade deadline is three days away, and several notable deals already are in the books, according to ESPN. The Colts traded guard Quenton Nelson to the Seahawks and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to the 49ers. The Bears surrendered a package that included two first-round picks to acquire Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons. Two quarterbacks also have switched teams, with J.J. McCarthy going to the Giants and Jacoby Brissett joining the Ravens.

With Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline approaching, ESPN and NFL Network asked eight experts to propose realistic trades and outline fair compensation for each side, according to ESPN. The pitches start with the running back market and cover a range of position needs.

Judy Battista proposed the Vikings acquire RB Jonathan Taylor from the Colts in exchange for multiple 2027 picks — a second, a third and two fifth-round selections (one acquired from the Giants), according to ESPN. Battista compared the haul to the package that sent Christian McCaffrey to San Francisco in 2022 and argued Taylor would provide a home-run rushing threat to complement QB Kyler Murray, noting Minnesota’s offense has been stagnant despite having Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. Battista added the Colts, engaged in a fire sale, would receive draft capital to jump-start a rebuild.

Matt Bowen suggested the Bears trade for CB Riq Woolen from the Eagles for a 2027 fifth-round pick, according to ESPN. Bowen emphasized Woolen’s size and boundary speed, noting his 6-foot-4 frame, 12 career interceptions and 59 pass breakups. Bowen said Woolen fits Dennis Allen’s split-safety schemes as a ball disruptor, while the Eagles would obtain a Day 3 pick for a player set to be a 2027 free agent after a one-year deal with Philadelphia.

Other proposed moves included Jeremy Fowler’s offer sending WR Josh Downs to the Kansas City Chiefs for a 2027 fourth-round pick and Aaron Schatz’s suggestion of Dyami Brown and a 2027 seventh-rounder to the Los Angeles Rams for Washington’s 2027 sixth-round pick, both according to ESPN. Fowler noted Kansas City has sought receiver help and reported Downs wants out, while Schatz described Brown as a 27-year-old deep threat averaging 10.4 yards per catch who offers more size and run-blocking than Tutu Atwell.

Ben Solak offered a trade sending RB Tony Pollard to the Green Bay Packers for a 2027 fourth-round pick, according to ESPN. All proposed packages and the experts’ explanations were presented by ESPN ahead of the deadline.