DeAndre Hopkins visiting Patriots camp as coaching candidate, Vrabel says

The 2026 NFL training camps have opened around the league, and reporters are on site tracking developments. The New England Patriots opened camp in Foxborough, Mass., and Patriots reporter Mike Reiss is filing daily updates on standouts, position battles, depth-chart movement and the quarterback room, with coverage running through the start of preseason activities on Aug. 13.

On July 24, the day the Patriots officially reported for camp, veteran receiver DeAndre Hopkins arrived with the team but was wearing coaching gear rather than a player helmet. Head coach Mike Vrabel said Hopkins asked to “hang out for a couple days, and be around the coaches and be around the personnel department,” and that the club cleared his presence with the league before inviting him to return.

Hopkins, 34, played for the Baltimore Ravens last season, appearing in 17 games and totaling 22 receptions for 330 yards and two touchdowns, according to the team report. Over a 13-year career, Hopkins has compiled 1,006 receptions for 13,295 yards and 85 touchdowns.

Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones praised Hopkins’ presence in the building, saying, “Unbelievable player. The expertise is much respected by everyone in the DB role, so having him in the building means a lot.” Jones added that younger players could ask Hopkins about route running and receiver thinking.

New England’s receiver room is crowded and includes A.J. Brown, Romeo Doubs, Kayshon Boutte, Mack Hollins, Kyle Williams, DeMario “Pop” Douglas and Efton Chism III. Vrabel reiterated that Hopkins is not on the roster in a playing capacity, saying, “He has coaching gear on and is helping out the offensive coaches, meeting with our personnel guys,” and that Hopkins is exploring opportunities after his playing career.