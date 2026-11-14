Delaware Blue Coats draw 140 to $200 G League open tryout

The Delaware Blue Coats charged $200 for an open G League tryout that drew 140 players on Oct. 4, the most in team history. At that price and attendance level, the team collected $28,000 in nonrefundable registration fees, funds the organization said are used to improve the season experience for rostered players.

Blue Coats head coach JP Clark said the annual tryout exists to give talent exposure to Delaware’s front office and Philadelphia 76ers scouts. “What we’re looking for is just talent, right? Just talented players that are good people, good character, that can bring value to our team,” Clark said, adding the club generally prizes versatility and the ability to play multiple positions.

Clark also said adding size was the top priority for Delaware’s 2026-27 roster and noted there were more guards than bigs. The coach described team spending from the tryout fees as supporting player quality of life — examples included team dinners, preferred travel and additional hotel nights to better replicate the 76ers experience in Delaware.

Former NBA player and coach Earl Watson, who began his coaching career with the Austin Spurs, pointed to a successful path from paid open tryouts to the NBA. Watson recalled coaching Jonathon Simmons, who paid $150 to try out alongside about 60 other players, earned a roster spot in what was then the NBA Development League and later signed his first NBA contract with San Antonio in July 2015 before securing a three-year, $20 million deal with the Orlando Magic. “They want who wants it most and plays the game with respect,” Watson said, likening the mentality required to a line from the Jordan Peele-produced film Him: “What are you willing to sacrifice?”

The Blue Coats’ open tryout illustrates the narrow, costly entry point for players seeking G League opportunities: a relatively modest fee that, according to team officials, serves both as a selection event and a revenue source to support players on the roster during the season.