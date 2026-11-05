Denver’s roster not built to withstand a down year from Nikola Jokic

For most of the past decade, the Denver Nuggets have built title hopes around Nikola Jokic, adding pieces such as Jamal Murray’s emergence, the 2021 trade for Aaron Gordon and the rise of Christian Braun and Bruce Brown during the 2023 championship run. Since that title, a capped-out roster has slowly lost talent and failed to reach the conference finals in each of the past three seasons.

The constant scrutiny of Denver’s supporting cast is a byproduct of Jokic’s consistency. The Serbian center finished first or second in Most Valuable Player voting for six straight seasons, ranked first in Player Efficiency Rating for six straight seasons and carried the Nuggets to eight straight playoff appearances and four straight 50-win campaigns.

Entering 2026-27, Denver faces a clear question: who is the team if Jokic is not playing at an MVP level? Expectations were high — Jokic, 31, came off a season in which he averaged a triple-double and led the NBA’s most efficient offense. In September he was ranked No. 1 on NBA Rank, ESPN’s annual top-100 projection, and said he plans to sign a contract extension with the Nuggets next summer. A preseason behind-the-back pass to Cameron Johnson briefly renewed optimism.

Through seven regular-season games, Jokic has started slowly. He is shooting 50.4 percent from the field, his worst mark since 2017-18, and 21.9 percent from three, a career low. His 26.1 Player Efficiency Rating is his lowest since his rookie season, and his 23.4 points per game is his lowest scoring average since 2019-20. Jokic’s average shot distance is 12 feet, tied for the longest of his career, with just 16 percent of his shots coming from the basket area and 25 percent from beyond the arc. His free throw and offensive rebound rates are also tracking toward career lows.

He remains the only player averaging roughly 23 points, nine rebounds and nine assists, but his efficiency and paint dominance have dipped. Jokic ranks sixth in the league in PER and 15th in win shares after finishing first and second in those metrics last season. While he produced a 32-point, 10-rebound, 11-assist outing in a win over the Raptors, coach David Adelman expressed confidence this week that Jokic’s play will improve with time.