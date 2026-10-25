Derrick Henry mentoring Jets back Braelon Allen after Week 4 promotion

When Braelon Allen was elevated to the starting role in Week 4, Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry sent a text encouraging the rookie to take advantage of the opportunity, according to ESPN. Allen responded with 253 rushing yards during Breece Hall’s three-game absence, the fifth-most total in the NFL over that span.

Their connection dates back five years. As a freshman at Wisconsin, Allen posted a photo of himself wearing a Henry shirt; Henry saw the post, reached out and the two became friends, according to ESPN. They train at the same Dallas facility in the offseason and speak at least once a week during the season.

The pair share a similar running style. Henry, listed at 6-foot-3 and 252 pounds, called Allen “Manchild” and praised his physical approach to running, saying Allen “runs hard, runs behind his pads, isn’t willing to go down that easy,” according to ESPN. Allen is listed at 6-1 and 235 pounds but said his current weight is 242. Henry, the ninth-leading rusher in NFL history, added that Allen is “going to keep getting better and better,” ESPN reported.

Allen has leaned on Henry as a mentor. “In my shoes, he’s really the best you can get in terms of a guy, a connection, someone that can mentor and guide me through the process of my career,” Allen said, according to ESPN. He added that he tries to gather “every little nugget” from Henry and aims to emulate the veteran’s longevity.

With Hall expected to return, possibly Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, Allen will move back to the RB2 role, according to ESPN. Jets coach Aaron Glenn said Hall remains the starter but indicated Allen will still receive carries after averaging 4.2 yards per carry this season.