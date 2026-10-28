Devin Cooley’s candid views on performance draw wide attention

CALGARY — Calgary Flames goaltender Devin Cooley has paired strong on-ice play with unusually introspective postgame comments, turning routine interviews into discussions of how the mind affects performance.

Cooley has explained that when he enjoys the game too much he shifts from an “unconscious” goalkeeper — whose reactions are automatic and fast — to a “conscious” one whose thinking slows response, and that he works to let his unconscious mind take over. He has also described feeling in control of his thoughts away from the rink, saying he can disengage and focus on simple activities at home with his pet rabbit.

The NHL named Cooley its second star of the week ending Oct. 25. The goalie, who studies linear algebra in his spare time and previously drew attention as an undrafted backup, went viral earlier in his career after a blunt media remark about the long-term meaning of events.

Dr. Michael Gervais, a high-performance psychologist who hosts the “Finding Mastery” podcast and has worked with organizations including the Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks, said he would welcome a conversation with Cooley about how the goalie organizes his internal life to achieve high performance. Gervais described an optimal flow state in which performers act without conscious interference, noting that most athletes reach that state only about 20 percent of the time and suggesting Cooley sustains it for longer.

Former NHL netminder and current mental performance coach Mike Condon, who holds a master’s in clinical mental health counseling and played for Montreal, Pittsburgh and Ottawa, said he admires Cooley’s approach. Condon said performers use different tools — confidence for some, courage for others — and that Cooley is providing a different roadmap on the mental game beyond simple positive thinking.

Cooley’s combination of elite play and vocal reflection on mentality has drawn attention from specialists and former players, spotlighting the psychological side of goaltending as much as the technical.