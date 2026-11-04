Devin Vassell has quietly become San Antonio’s steady veteran presence

Devin Vassell surprised Harlandale High’s boys’ and girls’ varsity basketball teams during a recent visit, greeting the group with “What up guys?” and drawing loud applause from the auditorium. The appearance highlighted how Vassell has become a visible figure in the community even as his role on the roster sometimes draws less national attention, according to ESPN.

ESPN notes Vassell is the longest-tenured starter on the Spurs and has filled a range of on-court roles since arriving in San Antonio. He has been a three-and-D wing, a near-20-point-per-game scorer, a primary creator and shotmaker, and has played both small forward and shooting guard; he now mans the power forward position for the club.

Vassell signed a five-year, $145 million extension in 2023, making him the highest-paid player in franchise history at the time, a mark that has since been eclipsed, ESPN reports. Despite that contract and his versatility, Vassell is often an afterthought outside San Antonio amid a starting five that includes De’Aaron Fox, Victor Wembanyama, Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper — two All-Stars and a pair of guards the piece described as likely to receive many All-Star nods in the future.

San Antonio added veteran Tobias Harris in free agency; Harris has started 913 of his 1,033 career games. The club also wanted to add Dylan Harper to the starting lineup, and Vassell briefly appeared likely to move to a bench role this season. That option never rose to serious consideration, and coach Mitch Johnson called Vassell “the most consistent person on the roster,” according to ESPN.

Johnson, who served as Vassell’s player-development coach when the forward was the No. 11 pick in 2020, handled his development and film study and provided straightforward feedback, ESPN writes. Vassell arrived as the Spurs were entering the second year of a six-season playoff drought that ended with last season’s trip to the NBA Finals, a backdrop to his progression into a dependable veteran presence.