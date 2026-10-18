DeVonta Smith headlines Week 6 arrival looks

Fall fashion is settling in as the NFL reaches Week 6, with players adapting pregame arrivals to a mix of crisp autumn temperatures and lingering warm spells, according to the report.

The Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos opened the week on Thursday night in Denver, where temperatures were around 50 degrees, setting up layered looks for arriving players, according to the report.

Sunday’s slate offered a similar fall feel in Cleveland, Foxborough and Philadelphia, with temperatures expected to hover in the 50s. Warmer conditions in Tampa Bay and Los Angeles gave players more room for lighter ensembles, according to the report.

Sunday’s best arrival belonged to Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith. According to the report, Smith arrived at Lincoln Financial Stadium in a neat gray jacket, crisp white shirt and black tie, paired with tailored black trousers and glossy tabi loafers. Sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-50s were noted ahead of kickoff, and Smith is set to return to the lineup after missing the previous two games with a hamstring injury, according to the report.

From statement outerwear to bold accessories, the Week 6 arrivals reflected a range of seasonal styling choices as teams moved deeper into October, according to the report.