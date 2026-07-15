Dexter Lawrence downplays 2025 sack drop, vows to boost Bengals’ defense

CINCINNATI — Dexter Lawrence registered a half sack in 17 games with the New York Giants during the 2025 season, the lone takedown coming in Week 8 against Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts. That 0.5 sack was the lowest single-season total of his seven-year pro career, a figure Lawrence says does not reflect his play on the field.

“If you turn on the tape, you’ll see what you’re supposed to see,” Lawrence said, adding that “it’s more about proving myself right” and that “the numbers aren’t everything.” The three-time Pro Bowler said he knows who he is and that scrutiny has followed him throughout his career.

Lawrence entered the 2025 season as one of the NFL’s most productive pass-rushing defensive tackles since his 2019 selection out of Clemson at No. 17 overall. During that span he had the sixth-most sacks (30) and ranked fourth in quarterback hits (95), according to the report.

The Bengals acquired Lawrence in April, trading the No. 10 overall pick to the Giants. Lawrence had requested a trade amid stalled contract talks and signed a one-year extension worth $28 million after the move, giving him the third-highest average annual value among NFL defensive tackles.

Cincinnati has been active upgrading its defensive front. After a 2024 signing of Sheldon Rankins that ended with his release following one season, the Bengals added Lawrence and also signed edge rusher Boye Mafe and veteran defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, while drafting Texas A&M pass rusher Cashius Howell in the second round. “Guys like Dexter there, there’s not very many of them around the league,” Bengals executive Duke Tobin said after the trade.

The additions come as Cincinnati finishes its third straight season without a playoff appearance and endures a second consecutive season of lackluster defensive play. Lawrence said the move is not a fresh start but a continuation of his legacy: “Fresh start is more a retirement… Just to continue my dominance and help this organization win the Super Bowl.”