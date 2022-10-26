in NCAA Management

DI board approves interim NIL policy clarifications

The Division I Board of Directors unanimously agreed on Wednesday to make it clearer how schools can participate in name, image, and likeness-related activities of registered student-athletes on their campuses. A membership working committee made the revised rules their recommendation, and the Division I Council agreed earlier in October.

 

According to Jere Morehead, board chair and president of the University of Georgia, “the NIL environment is continually shifting, and the Board of Directors believed it was vital to give more direction with respect to a number of crucial problems that have recently emerged. We anticipate providing more guidance on what should and should not be done when participating in these activities in the future as we continue to enforce current NCAA standards. We are dedicated to creating a NIL environment that supports our children, abides by our standards, and is fair and appropriate.”

 

