The College Basketball Academy (for boys) was noted as a difference in participation chances for men and women connected to college basketball in a thorough external study of gender equality concerns in college sports in 2021.

The majority of the suggestions from that outside assessment were looked at by the Division I Women’s Basketball Oversight Committee, who then strongly suggested that the Division I Women’s Basketball Championship be expanded to include 68 teams. The oversight committee began concentrating on additional involvement options this spring.