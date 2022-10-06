in NCAA Management

The DI Council Authorizes the Women College Basketball Academy

A college basketball academy for women has been approved by the Division I Council, and it will launch in the summer of 2023. This week, the Council convened in Indianapolis. In 2023, the boys’ College Basketball Academy will also be back. The Commission on College Basketball recommended that the developmental basketball competition for potential student-athletes be started in 2019, however it was halted in the following years because of the COVID-19 epidemic.

The College Basketball Academy (for boys) was noted as a difference in participation chances for men and women connected to college basketball in a thorough external study of gender equality concerns in college sports in 2021.

The majority of the suggestions from that outside assessment were looked at by the Division I Women’s Basketball Oversight Committee, who then strongly suggested that the Division I Women’s Basketball Championship be expanded to include 68 teams. The oversight committee began concentrating on additional involvement options this spring.

 

