In April 2022 Jamie Carragher called the Liverpool–Manchester City rivalry “the greatest, most intense and highest-quality” in English football, writing in The Telegraph that the clubs were led by “the two greatest coaches of their generation.” Some purists countered that the early-2000s battles between Manchester United and Arsenal under Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsène Wenger deserved that honour.

The case for a modern classic is supported by the numbers. Across the four Premier League seasons from 2018 to 2022, of 456 points available to each club, Manchester City and Liverpool collected 358 and 357 points respectively. The era’s fine margins were epitomised by John Stones’ goal-line clearance to deny Sadio Mané at the Etihad in January 2019 — a stop of 11.7 millimetres that proved decisive in a title race City won by a single point. The Premier League later posted highlights of that 2019 clash under the caption: “The Greatest Match in Premier League history?”

The rivalry’s standing has since been complicated by an independent commission’s finding that Manchester City committed 114 breaches of the Premier League’s financial rules. City categorically deny the ruling and have lodged an appeal; the club has argued the era of performance on the pitch should not be retrospectively tainted by the commission’s decision.

Jürgen Klopp, now head coach of the Germany national team, has maintained public respect for Pep Guardiola and City’s style. Speaking at a recent news conference, Klopp said he had “big respect for Pep Guardiola and City’s style of football” and that he would await any sanctions before drawing conclusions. When he left Liverpool in May 2024, Klopp quipped to supporters about the charges, saying if fans organised a celebratory parade he would join in.

Guardiola has also acknowledged the mutual impact the clubs had on standards in England, pointing to seasons of 100, 98 and 99 points as examples that forced rival teams to raise their level. That view, expressed at a 2022 news conference, underscored the sense of achievement around both sides during the peak years.

With Liverpool due to host City at Anfield on Sunday, the independent commission’s verdict has intensified scrutiny and prompted renewed questions about whether the rivalry’s on-field greatness is now seen differently — a line of inquiry some observers say echoes language used in the Premier League’s response to the ruling.