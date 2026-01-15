Dillon Brooks Plays Key Role in Turnarounds for Rockets, Suns

Dillon Brooks, long known for his fiery demeanor on the court, has emerged as a pivotal figure in the recent resurgence of two NBA franchises. After parting ways with the Memphis Grizzlies—where his role became more polarizing with time—Brooks has found new life and appreciation with both the Houston Rockets and, more recently, the Phoenix Suns.

In Memphis, Brooks was a defensive anchor and emotional leader, but his stint ended amid questions about his fit within the team’s long-term plans. Despite his contributions on both ends of the floor, the Grizzlies opted to move forward without him following the 2022–2023 season.

Brooks signed with the Houston Rockets ahead of the 2023–2024 campaign, bringing intensity and veteran leadership to a young roster. In a season of major transition for Houston, his presence helped establish a stronger team identity. Known for his tenacity on defense and unwavering confidence, Brooks contributed not only on the scoreboard but also in finding a competitive edge that had been missing for the rebuilding team.

After just one season in Houston, Brooks moved to the Phoenix Suns ahead of the 2024–2025 NBA season. While the Suns already had a roster featuring established veterans, Brooks added toughness and a defensive mindset that helped balance the team’s offensive firepower. His willingness to take on challenging defensive assignments and provide vocal leadership has played an understated but crucial role in the Suns’ performance.

Now midway through the 2025–2026 season, the Suns are exceeding expectations, and Brooks has been a steady contributor. Though not always in the spotlight, his impact on team cohesion and on-ball defense has drawn praise from coaches and teammates. His journey from a controversial figure in Memphis to a valued asset in Houston and Phoenix illustrates the complexity of player roles and the shifting dynamics in the NBA.

Brooks’ evolution underscores how a player’s value can change depending on team context. His defensive skills, confidence, and experience have helped two teams improve their competitiveness, highlighting his ongoing importance in the league.