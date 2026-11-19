The 2026 season has been unusually brutal for quarterbacks, with injuries forcing widespread lineup changes by Week 11. Fourteen teams have been unable to play their primary passer for more than a quarter of snaps because of injury, and the Bears, Cardinals and Ravens have each turned to a third-string option this year, according to the analysis.

As many as seven of 10 Sunday afternoon games could feature at least one backup quarterback, underscoring how common missed time has become. The shift from starter to reserve tends to matter: over the past decade, teams that got a full game from their starting quarterback while their opponent did not play its preferred starter won nearly 66% of the time, the piece notes.

That reality fuels a common refrain: there are not 32 starting-caliber quarterbacks to go around. The analysis agrees the league rarely — if ever — fields 32 high-quality starters simultaneously. It also raises the question of whether 32 capable starters could exist if talent were spread differently across the 32 teams, a possibility the author does not dismiss outright.

One key problem with declaring there aren’t 32 starters is that the argument usually evaluates only the quarterbacks currently starting games. Even when considering each team’s ideal or preferred option entering 2026, the analysis says, a handful of teams still lack a passer who projects as a viable starter, and most seasons include at least a couple of replacement-level starters in opening lineups. Those concerns are amplified by midseason injuries.

The piece also notes teams do not always identify the optimal starter. While NFL clubs tend to sort out starting roles by the end of training camp, exceptions occur when clubs stick with expensive, struggling veterans or play young, highly drafted passers who are not yet effective. The analysis points to the Browns starting Deshaun Watson to open 2024, when his play was historically poor for seven games before he suffered a torn Achilles, and the offense improved after a change at quarterback.