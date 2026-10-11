Dodgers, Brewers set for rare, star-studded NLCS showdown

MILWAUKEE — The National League Championship Series begins tonight at 8 p.m. ET, matching the two clubs that finished with the best records and run differentials in baseball, according to the report. The opening matchup pits what the account calls the hardest-throwing starting pitcher in the game’s 150-year-plus history against a two-time defending Cy Young Award winner.

The story highlights a long list of marquee names: Shohei Ohtani is described as the game’s biggest star; Jacob Misiorowski is noted for throwing 105-mph fastballs; Yoshinobu Yamamoto is called the best postseason pitcher on the planet; and William Contreras is identified as the hottest hitter. Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts are labeled future Hall of Famers, while Jackson Chourio and Brice Turang are said to have the goods to be.

The matchup also draws praise for style and execution. According to the piece, both teams play clean, disciplined baseball, with elite bullpens, strong defense and daring baserunning. The report adds that Tarik Skubal, who ‘could’ve been a Brewer,’ is now a Dodger.

Narrative elements add extra stakes. The Dodgers are portrayed as widely loathed, the highest spenders who have captured consecutive championships. The Brewers enter the series without a World Series title in their 58-year history and have not appeared in one since 1982; the account calls them a model organization for building on a budget. Brewers manager Pat Murphy said: ‘I’m grateful for the opportunity to compete against the Dodgers because they obviously have proven to be a dominant baseball organization.’ He added that, ‘when you’re writing the last words of the Milwaukee Brewers’ championship, you’d want it to go through the Los Angeles Dodgers.’

The piece notes the rarity of this pairing: since MLB expanded its postseason in 1995, teams with the two best records have met only seven times, and only three of those matchups also featured the two best run differentials. The last such instance came five years ago when the 107-win Giants faced the 106-win Dodgers.

Recent postseason form is also cited: the best series so far this October was Milwaukee versus San Diego, while the Dodgers handled Atlanta as they have in previous postseasons. The 2025 NLCS also featured these clubs, ending with the Dodgers sweeping the Brewers at Dodger Stadium, according to the report.