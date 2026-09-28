Dodgers carry postseason questions despite push for NL three-peat

To the Los Angeles Dodgers, the regular-season bye remains both a prize and a puzzle. After skipping the wild-card round in 2022 and 2023, they watched inferior opponents dispatch them in short series and came away believing the extra rest can sometimes do more harm than good. “There’s a lot of us kind of limping toward the end here,” first baseman Freddie Freeman said, as he fronts a position-player group that is the oldest in the sport and has played more baseball than any other club over roughly the past 40 months.

The club did “conquer the bye” on its way to the 2024 championship, and it also felt the toll of having to navigate four playoff rounds while winning last year’s title. As the Dodgers aim to become the first National League team to three-peat, they will watch the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies fight for the right to meet them in the NL Division Series, which begins Saturday.

Regular-season results against quality opponents have been a concern. Los Angeles lost each of its last five series against playoff teams this season, going a combined 2-14 against the Braves, San Diego Padres, Milwaukee Brewers, Chicago Cubs and Boston Red Sox. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts dismissed the significance of those numbers, saying, “I don’t put any stock into it. Once you get to the postseason, it’s a different season.”

Internally, the biggest worry centers on an inconsistent offense. The lineup slashed .219/.324/.381 with runners in scoring position in September, and Freeman hit .184 with only one extra-base hit that month while floating between the second, third and fourth spots in the order. The offense was especially weak in July and August, producing a .699 OPS that ranked 22nd among 30 teams.

There have been encouraging developments down the stretch: Teoscar Hernández altered his stance and returned to form, Mookie Betts regained earlier-season production, Kyle Tucker finished the year strong after adjusting his routine, Will Smith looked closer to his All-Star self, Andy Pages returned from a hand fracture and Shohei Ohtani came off the injured list. Still, questions remain whether those improvements will sustain in October.

With a $380 million payroll that has not eliminated concerns, the Dodgers view their biggest battles as internal: health, defined roles and timely offense. For an aging lineup that has logged heavy minutes over recent seasons, the bye could be either a needed reprieve or, as in 2022 and 2023, a momentum killer ahead of the postseason.