Dodgers keep faith in Ohtani amid extended slump in NLCS

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Dodgers have continued to start Shohei Ohtani despite an extended offensive downturn that has seen him take unusual measures to reverse course, according to the report. Ohtani, who typically prefers indoor batting practice, took batting practice on the Dodger Stadium field late Tuesday on an off day in the National League Championship Series, marking his fourth straight day hitting outdoors as Los Angeles trailed Milwaukee 2-0.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said he recently held a productive discussion with Ohtani, who insisted he was close to regaining his form and wanted to remain in the lineup. Roberts added that Ohtani sounded convinced he could contribute, and that confidence was enough for the club to keep him in the lineup.

The slump stretches back roughly eight weeks. Ohtani has not hit a home run since Aug. 18 and has slashed .156/.283/.200 in that span, with three extra-base hits and one RBI. In this postseason he has three singles in 20 at-bats, all described as awkward swings, and is 1-for-7 in the NLCS. The Dodgers as a whole have produced a .591 OPS this postseason and managed just two hits in 29 at-bats against the Brewers’ bullpen, according to the report.

Observers inside and outside the organization have noted alarming swing patterns, with Ohtani frequently late on fastballs in the middle of the zone or missing breaking pitches away. A prominent Dodger said he could not recall the last time Ohtani squared up a ball, and a scout who watched him in Milwaukee said he had not seen the player unable to make adjustments before and that right now he could not.

Ohtani’s struggles coincided with injuries that began in early June, when left-knee inflammation curtailed his pitching. He posted a 0.74 ERA in his first 10 starts before a 4.38 ERA over his next four, and he did not pitch after July 3 despite attempts to reactivate. Right-biceps tightness followed. On Aug. 18 he was batting .294/.390/.558 with 30 home runs in 121 games; over his next 49 at-bats he had six hits and 21 strikeouts. After Labor Day the team placed him on the injured list, but by then only a handful of regular-season games remained before the postseason. Dodgers president Andrew Friedman acknowledged late in September that Ohtani had not fully shared the extent of his ailments, even as communication overall had improved.