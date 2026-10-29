Dodgers open as 2027 World Series favorites, Brewers sit close behind

The Milwaukee Brewers captured the first World Series in club history, but bookmakers still list the Los Angeles Dodgers as the favorites for the 2027 title.

The Dodgers are listed at +310 to win next year’s Fall Classic, with the Brewers at +500 and the New York Yankees at +700 — the consensus top three across the sportsbook marketplace.

DraftKings places the Boston Red Sox next at 11-1, followed by the Philadelphia Phillies and Seattle Mariners at 18-1. BetMGM and Caesars both slot the Atlanta Braves fourth, at 13-1 and 16-1, respectively.

All books have the Tampa Bay Rays outside the top six, with DraftKings showing them at 22-1; that is markedly shorter than the 80-1 World Series odds they carried entering the 2026 regular season. The Chicago White Sox, a surprise success in 2026, are 30-1 on DraftKings after opening the previous campaign at 500-1.

The San Francisco Giants sit at 200-1, while the Colorado Rockies have the longest odds on the board, listed at 500-1 by DraftKings. Odds by DraftKings were current at the time of publication.