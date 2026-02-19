Dodgers to open season without recovering reliever Brusdar Graterol

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Wednesday that reliever Brusdar Graterol is not expected to be on the active roster for Opening Day as he continues his recovery from shoulder surgery. Graterol is working his way back from a torn labrum, and the club plans to move cautiously with his return rather than push to have him available at the start of the 2026 season.

Roberts indicated that the organization’s priority is Graterol’s long-term health and effectiveness. The hard-throwing right-hander has been an important part of the Dodgers’ bullpen in recent seasons, known for his high-velocity sinker and ability to generate weak contact. Given his role and the nature of his injury, the team is opting for a conservative progression as he builds up strength and resumes game activity.

A torn labrum is a significant shoulder injury for any pitcher, and the recovery process typically involves a carefully managed throwing program, gradual increases in workload, and close monitoring for setbacks. By ruling him out for Opening Day, the Dodgers are creating space in their planning to ensure Graterol can complete each stage of his rehab without the pressure of a fixed early-season deadline.

Without Graterol available at the outset, the Dodgers’ bullpen will likely rely more heavily on other established relievers and depth options to cover late-inning and high-leverage situations. The club has regularly emphasized maintaining a deep and flexible pitching staff, and Graterol’s absence to begin the year underscores the importance of that depth.

Roberts did not provide a specific timetable for when Graterol might rejoin the active roster, focusing instead on the need to let the recovery process dictate the pace. The team will monitor his progress throughout camp and into the early part of the season, adjusting plans as needed depending on how his shoulder responds.

For now, the expectation is that Graterol will remain in a rehab and build-up phase while the Dodgers open the season with alternative bullpen configurations, with the hope that a measured approach will position him for a more sustainable return later in the year.