Dodgers vs Reds MLB Spring Training

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Cincinnati Reds faced off in a Spring Training game on February 24, 2025, as both teams worked on roster evaluations and lineup adjustments before Opening Day. The Dodgers pulled off a 6-4 victory, powered by strong pitching from Bobby Miller and a two-run homer from Mookie Betts.
The game began with Tyler Stephenson giving the Reds an early 2-0 lead with a double off Bobby Miller in the first inning. However, the Dodgers responded in the third, as Betts launched a deep home run to left field, tying the game at 2-2.
In the fifth inning, Freddie Freeman drove in two more runs with an RBI double, giving Los Angeles a 4-2 lead. The Reds fought back late, cutting the deficit to 5-4 in the seventh after a solo home run by Spencer Steer, but the Dodgers’ bullpen shut down Cincinnati in the final two innings to secure the win.
Key Performances
Los Angeles Dodgers:
- Mookie Betts: 2-for-3, 1 HR, 2 RBIs.
- Freddie Freeman: 1-for-3, 2 RBIs, 1 double.
- Bobby Miller: 3.0 IP, 2 ER, 4 K.
Cincinnati Reds:
- Tyler Stephenson: 1-for-3, 2 RBIs.
- Spencer Steer: 1-for-3, 1 HR.
- Hunter Greene: 3.2 IP, 3 ER, 5 K.
Statistical Highlights
- Hits:
- Dodgers: 9
- Reds: 7
- Home Runs:
- Dodgers: 1 (Betts)
- Reds: 1 (Steer)
- Errors:
- Dodgers: 1
- Reds: 2
Takeaways
- Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman looked sharp, showing midseason form in key at-bats.
- Bobby Miller worked through early struggles, but his strikeout ability remains a strong asset.
- Hunter Greene flashed elite velocity, but command issues led to trouble in the middle innings.
