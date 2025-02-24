in MLB

Dodgers vs Reds MLB Spring Training

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Cincinnati Reds faced off in a Spring Training game on February 24, 2025, as both teams worked on roster evaluations and lineup adjustments before Opening Day. The Dodgers pulled off a 6-4 victory, powered by strong pitching from Bobby Miller and a two-run homer from Mookie Betts.

The game began with Tyler Stephenson giving the Reds an early 2-0 lead with a double off Bobby Miller in the first inning. However, the Dodgers responded in the third, as Betts launched a deep home run to left field, tying the game at 2-2.

In the fifth inning, Freddie Freeman drove in two more runs with an RBI double, giving Los Angeles a 4-2 lead. The Reds fought back late, cutting the deficit to 5-4 in the seventh after a solo home run by Spencer Steer, but the Dodgers’ bullpen shut down Cincinnati in the final two innings to secure the win.

Key Performances

Los Angeles Dodgers:

  • Mookie Betts: 2-for-3, 1 HR, 2 RBIs.
  • Freddie Freeman: 1-for-3, 2 RBIs, 1 double.
  • Bobby Miller: 3.0 IP, 2 ER, 4 K.

Cincinnati Reds:

  • Tyler Stephenson: 1-for-3, 2 RBIs.
  • Spencer Steer: 1-for-3, 1 HR.
  • Hunter Greene: 3.2 IP, 3 ER, 5 K.

Statistical Highlights

  • Hits:
    • Dodgers: 9
    • Reds: 7
  • Home Runs:
    • Dodgers: 1 (Betts)
    • Reds: 1 (Steer)
  • Errors:
    • Dodgers: 1
    • Reds: 2

Takeaways

  • Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman looked sharp, showing midseason form in key at-bats.
  • Bobby Miller worked through early struggles, but his strikeout ability remains a strong asset.
  • Hunter Greene flashed elite velocity, but command issues led to trouble in the middle innings.

Written by Eduardo Marin

