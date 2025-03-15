Dodgers vs Yomiuri Giants Exhibition Game

Game Recap

The Los Angeles Dodgers faced off against Japan’s storied Yomiuri Giants in a high-profile MLB exhibition match on March 15, 2025, part of the league’s international outreach and spring training tour. In a game played with competitive energy and cross-cultural fanfare, the Dodgers prevailed 7-4, showcasing both Major League depth and respect for international competition.

The Giants opened strong, with Kazuma Okamoto blasting a two-run homer in the first inning off Michael Grove, giving Yomiuri an early 2-0 lead. However, the Dodgers quickly answered in the bottom of the second, when Miguel Vargas hit a three-run shot to put LA in front.

Dodgers’ pitching tightened up as the bullpen took over, while rookie sensation Josue De Paula added an RBI double in the sixth to extend the lead. Despite a late push by the Giants, highlighted by an RBI single from Shogo Asano, the Dodgers closed it out with Brusdar Graterol striking out the side in the ninth.

Key Performances

Los Angeles Dodgers:

Miguel Vargas: 2-for-3, 1 HR, 3 RBIs.

Josue De Paula: 1-for-2, 1 RBI, 1 double.

Michael Grove: 3.0 IP, 2 ER, 4 K.

Brusdar Graterol: 1.0 IP, 3 K (save).

Yomiuri Giants:

Kazuma Okamoto: 1 HR, 2 RBIs.

Shogo Asano: 2-for-4, 1 RBI.

Tomoyuki Sugano: 2.2 IP, 3 ER, 3 K.

Statistical Highlights

Hits: Dodgers: 10 Giants: 8

Home Runs: Dodgers: 1 (Vargas) Giants: 1 (Okamoto)

Errors: Dodgers: 0 Giants: 1



Takeaways

The Dodgers showed off their depth and rising young talent , with Vargas and De Paula making big statements .

Yomiuri competed with intensity and poise , proving once again that NPB remains one of the strongest international leagues .

These exhibition games continue to strengthen the bridge between MLB and Japanese baseball, creating buzz ahead of Opening Day.

