Dolphins’ blown lead highlights steep learning curve for young team

Chris Johnson’s fourth-and-two tackle of New England receiver DeMario Douglas was initially celebrated as a game-saving stop, but officials overturned the play and the Patriots scored six plays later en route to a 24-19 win, erasing Miami’s 10-point halftime advantage.

The loss continued a theme for a team under first-year coach Jeff Hafley, who called the first half “probably the best half that we played all year in some phases” and said the game provided a teaching moment about finishing opponents once momentum swings in an opponent’s favor.

As the NFL’s youngest roster, the Dolphins have repeatedly seen momentum reversals this season. In Week 1 a taunting penalty nullified a third-down stop and led to points for Las Vegas; in Week 3 an illegal shift erased a touchdown and forced a field-goal finish. Sunday’s overturned turnover on downs followed a Patriots touchdown that was initially ruled incomplete and an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty that stalled Miami’s subsequent drive.

Players said the team felt carryover energy from last week’s first win. Safety Dante Trader Jr. said that energy boosted the team in the first half, and linebacker Jacob Rodriguez said it produced the best week of practice to date. Linebacker Jordyn Brooks added that Miami may have been too fired up at halftime and that an experienced Patriots team remained calm and made the plays needed to win.

Miami rallied late, forcing a punt with four minutes left and answering with a 35-yard touchdown pass from Malik Willis to Kevin Coleman Jr. The Dolphins failed on the ensuing onside kick and could not stop the Patriots on third-and-5 as New England ran out the clock. Hafley praised his team’s resolve while noting the need to learn how to maintain leads and manage game swings.