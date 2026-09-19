Dolphins defend rookie Chris Johnson after rough box score

NAPA, Calif. — According to The Associated Press, Miami Dolphins rookies played more snaps in Week 1 than any team since at least 2006, a reflection of the league’s youngest roster. In Sunday’s loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, linebacker Jacob Rodriguez and wide receiver Caleb Douglas were among Miami’s standouts. Cornerback Chris Johnson, the team’s first-round pick, was targeted 11 times, according to NextGen Stats, allowing six catches for 62 yards and was the nearest defender on two of Kirk Cousins’ touchdown passes.

Teammates and coaches said Johnson’s performance extended beyond the stat sheet. Coach Jeff Hafley defended the rookie after reviewing the tape, saying, “when you watch the tape and you look at the scheme and you don’t just point fingers at a guy who you think was at fault — I think there’s certainly some plays that Chris wants back. I think Chris showed a lot of flashes and played a solid game. He was good against a run at his nickel position. … He’s hard on himself, too, because he’s the one that it’s showing up on. Chris did a lot of good things [Sunday] and Chris should be confident that he can do a lot of good things in this league.”

Hafley said neither touchdown was solely Johnson’s fault based on scheme responsibilities. Miami was in Cover 1 on Jack Bech’s touchdown, with safety Zayne Anderson and linebacker Jordyn Brooks both covering Raiders tight end Michael Mayer; Bech scored on a slant into space Anderson vacated. The Dolphins were also in Cover 1 on Ashton Jeanty’s score, and Hafley said Cousins found Jeanty in the space rookie safety Michael Taaffe left when Brooks and Taaffe both covered Mayer. Taaffe told reporters he was responsible for one of the touchdowns but did not specify which, and Hafley said players who missed assignments owned up to it on the sideline.

Johnson acknowledged areas for improvement after the game, saying, “Really just have to clean up some of my techniques. I feel like I was responsible for a few touchdowns but at the end of the day, I’ve got to be cleaner in my coverage. The team is relying on me to do that.” He finished his NFL regular-season debut with 11 tackles, two pass breakups and a tackle for loss on Jeanty behind the line of scrimmage on the Raiders’ opening drive.

The Dolphins have also pushed back on the notion Johnson was being specifically targeted. Johnson said the number of targets was a by-product of playing multiple cornerback positions, and defensive coordinator Sean Duggan said Cousins “put the ball where we allowed him to.” Linebacker Jordyn Brooks added, “Some of that’s a little overblown. I don’t think necessarily the quarterback was looking his way… I’m not worried about a guy like Chris. Chris is the ultimate confidence guy, very sure of himself. I think he’s going to be great. He’s got all the ability and he’s got the want to.”

The Dolphins have been clear since draft weekend that they intend for Johnson to be a pivotal part of their defense. He cross-trained at the outside cornerback and nickel cornerback positions.