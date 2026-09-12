Dolphins rookies Caleb Douglas, Chris Bell to start in Week 1 opener

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Rookies Caleb Douglas and Chris Bell were listed as starting wide receivers on the Dolphins’ first depth chart for Sunday’s opener against the Las Vegas Raiders (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX), and coach Jeff Hafley said the decision is not a formality. “We believe those guys deserve to start, and we’re going to start them,” Hafley said, adding that winning remains the team’s priority.

Douglas has worked with Miami’s first team since early in training camp and started the preseason opener against the Washington Commanders, making his inclusion among Week 1 starters unsurprising. Wide receivers coach Tyke Tolbert said Douglas has an “it factor,” noting the third-round pick can make plays with wiggle and speed and can secure catches outside the frame of his body while still refining assignments.

Bell’s path to the starting role has been different. The third-round pick played 13 snaps in the preseason finale against the New York Giants after spending most of the offseason rehabbing a torn ACL suffered in December. He was activated off the non-football injury list Aug. 17 and cleared for full contact about a week later. Despite limited reps, Hafley said Bell will not be on a snap count this week, and Tolbert argued the receiver’s talent made it difficult to wait until a previously projected Week 6 return.

The Raiders, like Miami, field one of the younger rosters in the league but feature a relatively experienced back end, including safeties and cornerbacks with multiple seasons in the NFL. Both clubs enter the season with new head coaches and coordinators, introducing additional unknowns heading into Sunday’s matchup.

Offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik said he will monitor how the rookie receivers handle a hostile road environment and how they adjust within a fluid game plan. “Your first game’s on the road; you got to deal with crowd noise,” Slowik said, noting the staff will watch how players respond to in-game adversity and the adjustments both sides must make.