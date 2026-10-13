Donnelly nets twice as South Africa beat Madagascar to set up Angola tie

South Africa defeated Madagascar 3-0 in Bloemfontein on Tuesday, with Ronnel Donnelly scoring twice to secure a third-round CAF Women’s Olympic qualifying tie with Angola, according to the match report.

Desiree Ellis’ side entered the second leg with a 4-0 lead from Friday’s first match, which was played at Free State Stadium behind closed doors. Donnelly previously scored a hat-trick in that first leg, leaving Banyana with a 7-0 aggregate advantage over the two fixtures.

Ellis handed the captain’s armband to Thembi Kgatlana and started her up front. Kgatlana produced lively, incisive runs but was repeatedly denied the finishing touch, with goalkeeper Veresantatra Diana saving efforts in the 25th and 34th minutes. Kgatlana also had a goal disallowed in the 36th minute for offside after play was brought back for handball, and Amogelang Motau struck the crossbar from the ensuing free kick.

Gabriela Moodaly-Salgado opened the scoring in the first minute of the second half after Bongeka Gamede released Hildah Magaia, who set up the JVW FC forward. Donnelly replaced Moodaly-Salgado in the 63rd minute and converted almost immediately, heading home from a pinpoint Thembi Kgatlana cross in the 65th minute. Donnelly added a second in the 76th when she met a cross from the left and volleyed home from close range.

South Africa will meet neighbours Angola in the third round in February–March after Angola’s win over Namibia, the match report said. Ellis’ squad will also prepare for crucial FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Chinese Taipei, Ecuador and Uzbekistan in November and December. Donnelly finished the two-legged tie with five goals, a return the report said underlined Ellis’ faith in the striker.