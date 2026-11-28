South Africa opened their 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup intercontinental qualifying campaign with a 1-0 victory over Chinese Taipei in Salé, Morocco, a match that marked a tactical shift with Ronnel Donnelly at the centre of the side’s attack, according to the match report.

Coach Desiree Ellis retained seven starters from the team that lost 2-0 to the Netherlands in the 2023 World Cup round of 16, but the gameplan differed markedly. From the first whistle, Banyana sought to work the ball down the flanks and deliver crosses into the box aimed at Donnelly rather than relying primarily on counter-attacks and midfielders driving forward.

Thembi Kgatlana, moved to the right flank to accommodate Donnelly, focused largely on supplying crosses while occasionally cutting inside. Donnelly had an earlier effort disallowed for a foul but then scored the match-winner in the 32nd minute, with Kgatlana credited with the assist. The pair combined frequently, though South Africa had periods in the match when they struggled to consistently find their striker.

The report noted that while there were moments at the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations when Banyana played long balls to Donnelly, Saturday’s game was the first important match in which Ellis structured her approach around Donnelly’s aerial presence from start to finish. The side briefly used long balls and flick-ons in earlier competitions, but the Salé match represented a clearer, sustained tactical emphasis.

Ellis has faced criticism for sticking with the core of the squad that won WAFCON 2022 and reached the last World Cup knockout stages, and South Africa’s quarter-final exit at this year’s WAFCON fell below expectations, according to the match report. The report also credited Ellis for giving Donnelly an opportunity that was not universally popular and noted Kgatlana’s contributions at WAFCON and in the 2-1 play-in win over Nigeria as key to South Africa remaining in contention.

South Africa now sit on three points ahead of matches against Ecuador on Dec. 1 and Uzbekistan on Dec. 5. The report added that the team was occasionally sloppy in possession and fortunate at times, but with an in-form, physical striker in the box they remain one cross or long ball away from changing a game’s trajectory.