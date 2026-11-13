NBA

Donovan Mitchell re-signs with Cavs as Cleveland stakes its future on continuity

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A few weeks before his August wedding to singer Coco Jones, Donovan Mitchell and Jones held a joint bachelor-bachelorette celebration in early July, joined by seven groomsmen and six bridesmaids, according to ESPN. During that stretch the Cleveland Cavaliers were preparing to offer Mitchell a four-year, $273 million extension that would keep him in Cleveland through 2031; ESPN reported he agreed to sign despite the possibility of earning roughly $80 million more by waiting until the following summer.

Mitchell called it “the summer of celebrations,” ESPN wrote. The new deal followed the deepest playoff run of his career: for the first time in nine seasons he reached the conference finals. Cleveland advanced past a seven-game first-round series against the Toronto Raptors and won a Game 7 on the road against the top-seeded Detroit Pistons before being swept by the eventual champion New York Knicks, an end that left the franchise with an 8-10 postseason record, according to ESPN.

Mitchell acknowledged mixed feelings about the postseason, telling ESPN the result “in the moment … kind of leaves a sour taste in your mouth,” and calling the conference-final appearance “a step.” Over his four seasons in Cleveland, the team posted 51-, 48-, 64- and 52-win regular seasons, per the report.

The organization favored continuity in the offseason as the Eastern Conference landscape shifted. Rumors of a LeBron James return circulated, but James chose Philadelphia, and the Cavs moved to retain their core, sources told ESPN. The team was not interested in trading forward Evan Mobley, re-signed 37-year-old James Harden to a new three-year contract and quickly squashed questions about coach Kenny Atkinson’s status. Atkinson told ESPN that Mitchell locking up his extension provided stability and a “sigh of relief” for the club.

Cleveland also acquired wing Peyton Watson to fill a fifth-starter role intended to protect Mitchell and Harden on defense. Through the start of the season the Cavs were 6-6, and the reported starting lineup carried a minus-12.0 NET rating, with only Phoenix and Utah starters rated worse, according to ESPN. The extension cements Mitchell as the team’s leader as the Cavaliers seek to build on recent progress.

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