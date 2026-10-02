Don’t be surprised if these early NFL starters keep shining

Each NFL week produces surprises, and a handful of early standouts could continue producing at a high level, according to ESPN. A slow-starting quarterback also remains in position for a big Week 4, the outlet added.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough enters Week 4 ranked first in pass attempts and second in passing yards, behind only the Panthers’ Bryce Young, according to ESPN. Shough is on a pace for 516 completions on 748 attempts, 5,196 passing yards and 45 touchdown passes — totals that would challenge single‑season records. Tom Brady holds the completion and attempt marks (490 of 733 in 2022) and Peyton Manning owns the single‑season passing yardage record (5,477 in 2013).

The Saints’ rushing numbers provide context for the passing volume. New Orleans averaged 93.4 rushing yards per game last season (28th in the NFL) and is at 101.3 yards per game this year, per ESPN. Travis Etienne Jr. leads the backfield but will miss at least Monday’s game versus the Falcons — and possibly multiple weeks — with a hamstring injury. Alvin Kamara figures to handle pass-catching work, while Kendre Miller may see early‑down carries. ESPN also notes that tight end Juwan Johnson ranks third in points at his position and that Noah Fant has three touchdown catches.

Shough’s physical profile and experience were also highlighted. At 6‑foot‑5 and 220 pounds he is a factor on designed runs and goal‑line work. ESPN Fantasy ranks him favorably for Week 4 and beyond. Shough started nine games as a rookie and was a borderline QB1; he played at three colleges over seven years and turned 27 this week.

The Green Bay Packers, 1‑2, face their own inconsistencies but have two emerging pass-catchers in Christian Watson and Matthew Golden, ESPN reports. The team has struggled to run without Josh Jacobs and its defense has not kept Green Bay in its two losses. The Packers’ most recent 1,000-yard receiver was Davante Adams in 2021 with Aaron Rodgers; Romeo Doubs led the team last season with 724 receiving yards and is currently underachieving with the New England Patriots, ESPN added.