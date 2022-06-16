By nine seconds, she took first place. By eight seconds, she shattered the collegiate and meet records. She rose to the position of fifth-fastest American, collegiate or professional, ever. This year, she surpassed all other Americans in terms of speed by more than two seconds. She arrived at 9:16:00. Courtney Frerichs, an Olympic silver winner, established the previous collegiate record in 2016 with a time of 9:24.41. Courtney “destroyed that record,” according to BYU coach Diljeet Taylor. This accomplishment is made much more astounding by the fact that it was completed in the rain. Wayment has a chance to become one of the top athletes in the future.