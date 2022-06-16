in NCAA Championship

In the downpour, Courtney Wayment sets a record time

At the NCAA Track and Field Championships held last Saturday in Eugene, Oregon, Courtney Wayment not only won the 3,000-meter steeplechase, but she also completely dominated the competition. In the third lap of the seven and a half-lap races, Wayment picked up speed and started to pull away from the pack in the pouring rain. After every lap, she expanded her advantage by five, ten, fifteen, twenty, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-five, and finally forty meters. When she crossed the finish line, she was still pushing ahead.

By nine seconds, she took first place. By eight seconds, she shattered the collegiate and meet records. She rose to the position of fifth-fastest American, collegiate or professional, ever. This year, she surpassed all other Americans in terms of speed by more than two seconds. She arrived at 9:16:00. Courtney Frerichs, an Olympic silver winner, established the previous collegiate record in 2016 with a time of 9:24.41. Courtney “destroyed that record,” according to BYU coach Diljeet Taylor. This accomplishment is made much more astounding by the fact that it was completed in the rain. Wayment has a chance to become one of the top athletes in the future.

 

Written by Eren Kilic

