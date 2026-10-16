DraftKings DFS cheat sheet: Best Sunday main-slate values

Set a DraftKings Sunday main-slate lineup by pairing low-cost value picks across roster slots and exploiting favorable matchups while staying inside the salary cap. The cheat sheet aims to identify players whose projected DraftKings points per dollar provide the best return, allowing rostering decisions that maximize scoring potential against price.

Value is measured as the number of DraftKings points expected for each dollar of salary, according to ESPN. That framework can make a lower-projected but far cheaper player a better roster choice than a higher-projected, more expensive option when the cap impact is considered.

Players in the 90th percentile of projected value are labeled “great” values, with “good” plays occupying the 75th percentile and above, ESPN notes. “Average” selections span the 25th through 74th percentiles, while “shaky” options fall in the 10th to 24th percentiles. “Poor” picks occupy single-digit percentiles.

Only players projected to score at least four DraftKings points are shown in the cheat sheet. Player salaries are drawn from DraftKings’ main slate and are based on ESPN player projections at the time of publication, according to ESPN.

The weekly evaluation process considers all DraftKings options to highlight lower-priced values and identify matchups to attack or avoid. The goal is to present a usable set of value choices and matchup context so lineups can be constructed that balance high-priced stars and underlying value plays under the salary cap.