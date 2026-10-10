DraftKings DFS cheat sheet: How values are graded for Sunday’s main slate

Set a winning DraftKings NFL Sunday main slate lineup by combining lower-priced value options with premium players while staying inside the salary cap. The weekly cheat sheet evaluates roster slots, matchups to exploit or avoid and how best to allocate salary across a nine-player lineup.

Value for each player is calculated as the number of DraftKings points expected per dollar invested. That dollar-for-point ratio drives recommendations and helps determine whether to pay up for a higher-priced player or to spread salary across multiple value plays.

Rankings use percentile bands to classify value. “Great” values fall in the 90th percentile of projected value picks for the week, while “Good” plays sit at the 75th percentile or better. “Average” picks span the 25th through 74th percentiles, “Shaky” selections occupy the 10th through 24th percentiles, and “Poor” picks reside in single-digit percentiles.

A player labeled an “Average” or “Good” value can still have a higher raw projection than a “Great” value. The cheat sheet emphasizes the trade-off between projected points and cap hit: a lower-priced “Great” value can free salary to acquire other high-priced players across the slate.

Only players projected to score four DraftKings points or more are included in the display. Player salaries are drawn from DraftKings’ main slate and projections are based on ESPN player projections at the time of publication.