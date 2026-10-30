DraftKings DFS cheat sheet: Top value plays for Sunday’s main slate

This cheat sheet helps set a winning lineup for DraftKings’ NFL Sunday main slate by combining value picks at each roster spot and exploiting favorable matchups while staying inside the salary cap.

Each week all DraftKings options are evaluated to identify the best values among lower-priced players and the matchups to play or avoid, so rosters can allocate salary toward players worth higher price tags.

Value is measured by expected DraftKings points per dollar invested. That metric highlights players who deliver the most production for their cap hit.

Picks are categorized by percentile: “Great” values are at the 90th percentile, “Good” plays are in the 75th percentile or better, “Average” spans the 25th–74th percentiles, “Shaky” covers the 10th–24th range and “Poor” includes single-digit percentiles.

Only players projected to score at least four DraftKings points are shown. Player salaries come from DraftKings’ main slate and are based on ESPN player projections at the time of publication, according to ESPN. A player listed as “Average” or “Good” may still have a higher projected total than a “Great” value, but the latter can be preferable once salary constraints are taken into account.