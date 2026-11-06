DraftKings DFS Sunday main slate: How value tiers are determined

Set a winning DraftKings lineup for Sunday’s main slate by combining value picks in each roster slot and exploiting the best matchups while staying inside the salary cap. The cheat sheet identifies lower-priced options and the matchups to play or avoid to help build a balanced roster.

The guide evaluates all DraftKings options each week to identify the best values and the players who justify high price tags. Value is measured by the number of DraftKings points a player is expected to produce for every dollar of salary invested. Only players projected to score at least four points are included in the listings.

Value tiers are defined by percentiles. Players in the 90th percentile of projected value picks are labeled “Great” values. “Good” plays fall into the 75th percentile or better. “Average” covers the 25th through 74th percentiles, “Shaky” denotes the 10th through 24th percentiles, and “Poor” encompasses single-digit percentiles.

Roster construction requires balancing raw projected output and salary efficiency. A player categorized as “Average” or “Good” may be projected to outscore a “Great” value, but the cheaper option’s cap relief can allow rostering stronger teammates and might be the preferable choice when assembling a full lineup.

Player salaries are sourced from DraftKings’ main slate, and the salary figures used in the cheat sheet are based on ESPN player projections at the time of publication, according to ESPN.