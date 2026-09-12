DraftKings Week 1 DFS cheat sheet: Best values, stacks and matchups

Set a DraftKings Sunday main-slate lineup by pairing value plays with favorable matchups while staying inside the salary cap. The weekly cheat sheet evaluates DraftKings options to surface lower-priced players who deliver the most expected production for their cost, and flags the matchups to play or avoid.

Value is measured as the number of DraftKings points expected per dollar invested in a roster slot. Players are categorized by percentile to help prioritize roster construction: “Great” value picks fall in the 90th percentile, “Good” plays are in the 75th percentile or higher, “Average” covers the 25th through 74th percentiles, “Shaky” spans the 10th through 24th percentiles, and “Poor” picks occupy single-digit percentiles.

Projected point totals and salary interact in roster decision-making. A player labeled “Average” or “Good” by value can be projected to outscore a player flagged as a “Great” value, but the lower cap hit of the higher-value option may allow investment elsewhere on the roster and change the overall lineup payoff.

Only players projected to score at least four DraftKings points are shown in the cheat sheet. Player salaries are drawn from DraftKings’ main slate and use ESPN player projections at the time of publication, according to ESPN.

The cheat sheet is designed to help users identify which players to spend up for, which teams to stack, which lower-priced options offer the best leverage, and which players merit avoidance. Its weekly evaluation focuses on balancing projected production against salary constraints to maximize expected DraftKings points per dollar.