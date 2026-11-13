DraftKings Week 10 DFS values: Allen, James Cook, Walker and Jefferson

Each week the cheat sheet reviews DraftKings options to surface lower-priced plays and identify matchups to target or avoid so managers can allocate salary toward players who warrant their cost.

This week’s top value recommendations include Josh Allen and James Cook III against the New York Jets, Kenneth Walker III versus the Atlanta Falcons, and Justin Jefferson — who may be available for under $7,000 this season now that he has been reunited with Kirk Cousins.

Value is measured as the expected number of DraftKings points per dollar invested. That metric can produce cases where a player labeled “Average” or “Good” on a per-dollar basis is still projected to outscore someone identified as a “Great” value; salary constraints and roster construction can make a higher-percentile value more attractive than a higher projection.

Values are tiered by projected return: “Great” values fall in the 90th percentile of weekly value picks, “Good” plays sit at the 75th percentile or above, “Average” covers the 25th through 74th percentiles, “Shaky” occupies the 10th through 24th percentiles and “Poor” picks occupy single-digit percentiles.

Only players projected to score at least four DraftKings points are listed. Player salaries are pulled from DraftKings’ main slate and rely on ESPN player projections at the time of publication, according to ESPN.