Set a DraftKings NFL Week 12 main-slate lineup by pairing value picks across roster slots and targeting favorable matchups, including Washington at Arizona and Minnesota hosting Atlanta, while staying within the salary cap, according to the cheat sheet.

The weekly guide evaluates all DraftKings options to identify the best values among lower-priced players and to flag matchups to play or avoid, with the aim of helping users decide which expensive players are worth their salary hits. Value is defined as the number of DraftKings points expected per dollar invested in a player, according to the cheat sheet.

Value tiers are presented by percentile: players in the 90th percentile are classified as “great” values, “good” plays are in the 75th percentile or better, “average” plays fall between the 25th and 74th percentiles, “shaky” picks occupy the 10th to 24th percentiles, and “poor” selections are in the single-digit percentiles, according to the cheat sheet.

Only players projected to score four DraftKings points or more are displayed. Player salaries are drawn from DraftKings’ main slate and use ESPN player projections at the time of publication, according to ESPN.

The guide notes that a player labeled “average” or “good” can still be projected to outscore a listed “great” value, but salary considerations can make the higher value preferable when assembling a full lineup, according to the cheat sheet.