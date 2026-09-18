DraftKings Week 2 DFS cheat sheet: Best values for Sunday’s main slate

Set a winning DraftKings Week 2 Sunday main-slate lineup by combining lower-priced value picks with favorable matchups while staying inside the salary cap. The cheat sheet evaluates available DraftKings options each week to highlight the best value plays, the matchups to target or avoid and which players merit spending up for, all with an eye toward roster construction.

Value is measured by the expected number of DraftKings points per dollar invested. Players ranked as “Great” values occupy the 90th percentile of projected value picks for the week. “Good” plays fall in the 75th percentile or better. “Average” selections span the 25th through 74th percentiles, “Shaky” covers the 10th through 24th percentiles, and “Poor” picks sit in the single-digit percentiles.

Projections and salaries are used to calculate these value categories. Player salaries are drawn from DraftKings’ main slate and the projections are based on ESPN’s numbers at the time of publication, according to ESPN. The site emphasizes how cap management can change roster decisions: a player labeled “Average” or “Good” may still have a higher raw scoring projection than a “Great” value, but spending decisions should weigh the salary hit against the ability to allocate funds elsewhere on the roster.

Only players projected to score at least four DraftKings points are shown in the cheat sheet. That cutoff, combined with the percentile-based value labeling, is intended to help users identify usable budget options and the most efficient ways to allocate salary across positions.

The weekly evaluation focuses on finding bargains among lower-priced options and exploiting favorable matchups while flagging players and situations to avoid. Using the percentile value framework and ESPN-based projections aims to provide a systematic approach to constructing a competitive DraftKings main-slate lineup.