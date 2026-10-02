DraftKings Week 4 DFS cheat sheet: Values, matchups and salary guidance

Set a DraftKings Sunday main-slate lineup by pairing low-cost value options with favorable matchups while remaining inside the salary cap. Each week’s cheat sheet reviews the available DraftKings choices to identify lower-priced players who deliver strong point-per-dollar returns and the matchups that are worth targeting or avoiding.

Value is measured by expected DraftKings points per dollar of salary. A designation of “Great” value denotes players in the 90th percentile of projected value picks for the week; “Good” covers the 75th percentile or better. “Average” plays occupy the 25th through 74th percentiles, “Shaky” sits in the 10th through 24th range, and “Poor” describes single-digit percentiles.

Players classified as “Great” value are not always the highest projected scorers. A player labeled “Average” or “Good” can have a higher projection than a “Great” value, but the lower cap hit of the latter can free salary to spend on other positions and improve overall roster construction. The rankings are intended to balance projected output with cost efficiency.

Only players with projections of at least four DraftKings points are included in the display. Player salaries are taken from DraftKings’ main slate and, according to ESPN, are based on ESPN’s player projections at the time of publication.

The weekly evaluation aims to help identify the best values among lower-priced options and the matchups to play or avoid so that lineups can be assembled within the salary cap while maximizing point-per-dollar efficiency.