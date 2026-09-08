Drake Maye aims to build on 2025 success in 2026 opener at Seahawks

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Drake Maye enters the 2026 season fresh off a Super Bowl LX loss and will open the regular season Wednesday against the Seattle Seahawks (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC), 212 days after the title game.

Maye was the runner-up for the NFL’s Most Valuable Player award in his second NFL season after leading the league in Total QBR (77.1) and completion percentage (72%). He set or tied several Patriots records in 2025, including a franchise-best 72% completion rate, 13 games with a 100-or-better passer rating (tied for the second most in NFL history), an eight-game streak of 100-plus passer ratings that matched Tom Brady’s mark and a single-game 91.3% completion rate against the Tennessee Titans.

The postseason highlighted areas of concern: Maye finished the playoffs with eight turnovers, was sacked 21 times and posted a Total QBR of 40.0. Since QBR was introduced in 2006, among quarterbacks with at least three postseason starts, that postseason QBR was the third-lowest, ahead of only Peyton Manning in 2015 and Rex Grossman in 2006.

Patriots quarterbacks coach Ashton Grant recalled seeing Maye after the Super Bowl, saying, “I think about that picture of him standing in the confetti afterwards, looking like he’s trying to find Sam Darnold, and that has played in my mind — trying to avoid that feeling ever again.” Grant added, “I’ve seen a determined guy who if he gets an opportunity at it again, he would like to right a lot of the things that went wrong for him.” Veteran tight end Hunter Henry said the offense “demands a lot on the quarterback position” and expressed eagerness to see what Maye can do with a full offseason in the system.

Maye will be working in the same offensive system for the second straight year, the first time in four seasons he has had that continuity, and has focused this offseason on technique, particularly the initial seconds after the snap to reduce sacks. After New England’s offseason trade for A.J. Brown, Maye also enters 2026 with a clear No. 1 receiver.

On the Super Bowl loss, Maye said the team must learn from it and let it motivate them, acknowledging, “We didn’t play our best as a team, especially myself. That’s something I can work on to get back, just to try to get to that same spot and be on the right side of it.”