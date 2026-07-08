Drake Maye surprises crowd during Noah Kahan’s Fenway Park show

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye made a surprise appearance at Fenway Park during the first of Noah Kahan’s four shows in Boston, becoming an unexpected highlight for the crowd.

During a staged skit, Kahan stepped up to a pay phone, answered and joked about rapper Drake before being corrected. The videoboard then revealed Maye, who said, “Wrong Drake, brother. This is Drake Maye,” prompting cheers from fans. “I just want to welcome you to Boston; Fenway Park. I hear the crowd’s rocking right now. I hear the crowd, you’re the man. Go Pats,” Maye added. Kahan closed the exchange with, “Go Patriots!”

The cameo served as a segue into Kahan’s song “She Calls Me Back” from his 2022 album Stick Season, continuing the night’s set without missing a beat.

Maye is among several high-profile athletes to make concert appearances in 2026. Former Chicago Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher, Minnesota Vikings Pro Football Hall of Famer Jared Allen and Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark each joined Morgan Wallen on stage during stops on Wallen’s 2026 “Still the Problem Tour,” appearing in Chicago, Minneapolis and Indianapolis, respectively.

On the field, Maye threw for 4,394 yards with 31 touchdowns during the Patriots’ 2025 regular season and helped lead New England to Super Bowl LX, a 29-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.