Drake Maye’s resurgence continues as Patriots navigate injuries

Drake Maye has regained momentum and his teammates have noticed following New England’s 45-17 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. Linebacker Robert Spillane said Maye’s confidence was visibly back on the sideline, and the Patriots (3-2) aim to carry that form into a Sunday home game against the New York Jets (2-3).

Maye’s turnaround has been stark. After the first three games he had thrown one touchdown, six interceptions and been sacked nine times. Over the past two games he has completed 67.6% of his passes with seven touchdowns, one interception and has been sacked only twice.

The quarterback posted a season-high 96.0 Total QBR against the Raiders, the third-best mark of his career, and became the first player this season with back-to-back games of 90 or higher in Total QBR. His Total QBR for the first three games of the season was 49.

New England’s vertical passing connected often on Sunday: Maye was 6-of-9 for 182 yards and two touchdowns on throws of 15 yards or more, tying for the second-most such completions of his career. By contrast, he completed just 43.8% of those downfield attempts through the team’s first four games and had one long touchdown in that span.

The improvement has come despite a wave of injuries across the depth chart. The Patriots listed losses and absences at receiver, running back, fullback and along the offensive line, with A.J. Brown sidelined by an ankle issue and Mack Hollins out with a calf problem. Rookie left tackle Caleb Lomu was pressed into duty in place of the injured Will Campbell. Receivers DeMario Douglas (four catches, 65 yards, two TDs) and Kyle Williams (three catches, 91 yards, TD) stepped into expanded roles. New England also lost TreVeyon Henderson to an ankle injury and may lean more on Corey Kiner and practice-squad rusher Lan Larison.

Coach Mike Vrabel presented Maye with game balls in each of the past two weeks; video on Patriots.com showed Vrabel telling the quarterback that criticism was coming to an end. Maye said the surge reflects practice execution translating to games, added that the offense still has room to improve and praised teammates who have stepped up during the injuries.